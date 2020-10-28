APD searching for man who escaped police custody

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who officers said escaped police custody when he was being taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
According to a press release, Robert Lee Avriett, 29, of Americus, is wanted on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
In an incident report, police responded to a disorderly conduct call involving shots fired on Oct. 24, around 11:30 a.m.
Dispatch told police that the caller claimed a man in a white Grand Marquis shot at his vehicle while he was heading east on the Liberty Expressway. E-911 told officers the caller said he and the Grand Marquis were getting off at Exit 1, the report stated.
Already near Exit 1, the officer en route noticed a black Kia Optima following a Grand Marquis, with the driver in the Optima pointing to the other vehicle, according to the incident report.
The officer reported that as she approached the Grand Marquis, the driver turned into the Bloc Stop Travel Center on Moultrie Road.
According to the officer, she then ordered both people in the Grand Marquis to get out of the vehicle while keeping their hands in the air and visible. She then said she ordered them to lay down on the ground and as more officers arrived on the scene, the two were put in handcuffs as police investigated.
Police then identified the driver of the Grand Marquis as Avriett. The report says the officer then spoke with the driver of the Optima who explained that he was heading west in the 2900 block of Slappey Boulevard when Avriett tried to get in front of him.
The driver said he didn’t let the vehicle in and that’s when the suspect sped up and threw something from the vehicle, which has not been identified, according to the report.
The incident report says the driver told police that the Grand Marquis then got behind his Optima and began tailgating him. The victim said he tried to get away from the Grand Marquis but it continued to follow him.
The driver then told police he got onto the Liberty Expressway, heading east, as the vehicle continued to follow him. He then reported that he started taking the Jefferson exit when the driver shot at his vehicle three times.
The report says that the driver then exited the ramp and began following the Grand Marquis and gave dispatch the vehicle information.
Police reported that there was a bullet hole on the left side of the victim’s windshield, as well as another one on the driver’s side.
APD also noted in the report that there were two people in the front of the victim’s vehicle and three people in the backseat. No injuries were reported.
Avriett and the passenger in his vehicle were then taken back to the police department and interviewed by the investigations unit, the report states.
Once the interview was complete, officers were told to take Avriett to the Dougherty County Jail. The incident report says that Avriett refused to get into the patrol vehicle and then kicked the rear of the patrol car.
Officers then placed Avriett in a transport van instead and secured the doors, the report explains. However, APD reported that Avriett then began kicking the rear door while heading to the jail and the officer requested an escort. The reporting officer then noted that the kicking had stopped and when officers looked in the back of the vehicle, Avriett was gone.
Police then stopped the van and began searching for the suspect, according to the report. More units showed up and began assisting in the search.
E-911 then received a call that someone had been approached by a man asking for wire cutters in the 300 block of West Roosevelt.
The witness told police that the man was hiding his hands behind his back and it wasn’t until he left that the witness noticed the handcuffs.
The report says the man said he needed to go back to Americus and that he headed towards North Jefferson Street and got into a black Jeep.
Police describe Avriett as 5′6″, weighing about 157 pounds.
Anyone with any information on Avriett’s whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.