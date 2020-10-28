Albany business owner responds to assault near ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gilbert Udoto owns the Sandtrap Cafe and Club 5.0 and said the assault at The Scene at Sand Hill apartment complex was not a good representation for Albany State University.
“Whoever did that, if it’s a student, should maybe be expelled from the school because we don’t want that in our community or in our school. We are all concerned about that. That gives us a bad image and we wouldn’t want someone like that around," said Udoto.
Udoto said the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the restlessness among young people in Albany.
He said he hopes this situation will be an example for other young people to love one another.
“Albany State is very dear to everybody and without Albany State, there won’t be Albany. We just need to mentor each other, we should show some love, you know? Do something civic, you know? Go to church, go to vote, make some changes," said Udoto.
Albany State University’s president also responded to the incident.
