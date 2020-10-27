Zeta’s impacts across SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with warm 80s and scattered showers across SGA. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely through the evening. A few showers may linger past midnight as lows drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow not as wet although isolated showers are possible as highs top the mid 80s.
More rain is on tap for SGA. Once Zeta makes landfall along the Louisiana coast late Wednesday, the storm pushes further inland with impacts of gusty winds and a marginal risk for severe storms. Projected landfall amounts are expected under an inch.
Tuesday evening Tropical Storm Zeta is over the Gulf and expected to strengthen back to a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf coast.
Across SGA tropical storm force winds are possible especially for counties along the AL/GA line. A line of showers and thunderstorms will move east Thursday with a marginal risk for isolated strong-severe storms including tornadoes.
As Zeta moves away a cold front ushers in drier and much cooler air which begins an extended period of delightful fall weather. Highs drop into the low 70s and upper 60s and lows into the 50s followed by 40s next week.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.