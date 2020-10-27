WALB talks commenting on social media platforms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Social media is a double-edged sword.
As a news organization, we use it to get out the news that matters to you. We want to hear your thoughts on the news that affects you every day. In today’s world, however, comments laced with hate, racism and negativity may come with it.
Lately, our Facebook page has been inundated with the latter.
This is something we want to stop.
We want our social media presence to drive a thoughtful and productive conversation, not a hateful and divisive one.
There may be news stories that you don’t agree with but online hate will not be tolerated.
Any comment spreading hate, racism, divisiveness or anything derogatory will be flagged and could be deleted. The commenter will also be flagged and could be blocked from a further dialogue on WALB’s digital platforms.
Thank you to those who promote thought-provoking conversation. Let’s continue to be respectful of different backgrounds and experiences that reflect who we are as a community.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.