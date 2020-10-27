WALB partners with community to raise funds for free mammograms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is teaming up with Horizons Community Solutions and Pretoria Fields to fund 100 free mammograms for South Georgia women.
Breast cancer is a topic very near to WALB General Manager and Vice President Bruce Austin.
That’s why the station is working with Albany Motor Cars to raise $10,000 dollars for free mammograms.
“Over the years, I have since witnessed from my mother-in-law to an aunt, a grandmother that has since passed and even my wife that were all affected with breast cancer in some form or fashion. So, going through all the treatments that we have had to go through over the past few years, I naturally have fallen with a passion for not just bringing the awareness about, but Horizons who does such a fabulous job with helping those who are in need," said Austin.
Cynthia George, the CEO for Horizons Community Solutions, said their clinic is a cancer screening site in South Georgia.
“Our original mission, and still to this day our mission, a big part of our mission is cancer screening for uninsured and underinsured citizens in our region. So, we do predominantly colon cancer screenings and mammograms. One of our strengths is navigation and making sure that patients that, especially right now, say, ‘I’m nervous, I’m scared, I’m not sure I want to go to the doctor. Is it going to be safe for me?’ So we help navigate them through that process," explained George.
This Thursday, starting at 6 p.m., Pretoria Fields will also raise money for Horizons by hosting an event called “Tap Into A Good Cause.” A food truck and pink beer will be available and there will be live music by Relapse.
“Again, you can come, whether you participate by drinking one of the beverages they have or not, that all the funds and proceeds will be going to Horizons. And naturally, you know, masks will be provided or bring your own mask if you would like to wear a mask and feel safe, that’s totally fine. And we want people to be safe. But if you’re apprehensive, again 'Tapping Into A Good Cause’ or tapping into that link and donating serves just as good a cause as if you were there and present in person,” said Austin.
If you would like to make a donation, you can do so by visiting Horizon’s donation page.
