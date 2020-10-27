New snack bar brings international food to Downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - After months of waiting and excitement from the city, a new snack bar is finally open in Downtown Moultrie.
Canlea Owner Emmanuel Torres said he bought the building in January in hopes of finding a bigger space.
With obstacles in the way, including the pandemic, Torres said construction was on and off for a while, but it’s an overwhelming feeling to finally be open.
Torres said the community seems excited to have a new place like this in Moultrie.
“We’ve done everything we can to make things happen as fast as possible. People have been very overwhelmingly nice about the whole situation. Everyone’s excited. Everyone tells us the first time they walk in, this place is amazing," said Torres.
Torres said Canlea includes breakfast, Dominican and Cuban food, ice cream, smoothies and so much more.
He said they will soon begin to turn their first location into “Canela Express.”
