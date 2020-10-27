Meet and greet held for three police chief candidates

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The search is almost complete for the next Police Chief in Thomasville.
After Former Police Chief Troy Rich’s last day two weeks ago, one of three finalists to fill his position is expected to be named this week.
Shane Harris is a Major with the Thomasville Police Department. He said he wants to leave his mark on the department he’s been with for many years.
“Make sure that the progressive goals that Thomasville is used to that we continue with that, show my dedication to law enforcement, tell our story, and to make sure this is the safest community that we can have," said Harris.
Harris said their work with at-risk youth is incredibly important, and he wants to continue that relationship.
Now the Police Chief in Americus, Mark Scott said it’s important for next the Chief to build on what’s already in place at the department.
“Thomasville is a vibrant community. Their Police Department is state-certified. It’s a good department, they’re in good condition," said Scott.
The Police Department’s long-standing accreditation is also something John Letteney said is important to law enforcement and the community.
Letteney is now the Police Chief in Apex, North Carolina. He said it’s important to look toward where improvement can take place.
“Things change around us, and we always have to have the mindset of how we can be as efficient and effective as possible. I really want to get to know the community. I really want to get to know people, get to know the issues, the concerns, and then look at where we as law enforcement can be the problem-solvers," said Letteney.
As for what the community wants, business owner William Johnson said one of the areas he’d like to see focused on more is lower-income and higher crime areas.
“I think that is something that would calm the fears of that group of society. As far as policing and community events would definitely help the morale of the city police force and the city residents," said Johnson.
