2 injured in Tuesday Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were injured in an early afternoon Cordele shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department.
The police department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating a shooting that happened around 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 200 block of South 12th Street.
Officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital and are being treated for their wounds. Both victims are 21-years-old and from Cordele.
“We are saddened by the unnecessary violence found in this incident and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Cordele Police detectives or GBI," said Lewis Green, the Cordele police chief. "I want to thank Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in responding to this incident alongside my officers.”
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 931-2439 or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.