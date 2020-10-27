GBI arrests Ware Co. jailer on sex charges

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Ware County Detention Officer Matthew Lawrence, 22, for aggravated sexual battery and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.
The GBI Region 4 Douglas office was requested by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to investigate allegations that Lawrence sexually assaulted a female inmate earlier that day.
Lawrence was booked into the Ware County Jail and was released on bond. He worked at the jail for less than a year, according to the GBI.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ware County Sheriff’s Office (912) 287-4326 or the GBI Region 4 office (912) 389-4103.
