Warm and humid Today with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by this evening. Rain chances ease some Wednesday but the warmth won’t. As Zeta passes to our west Thursday we are expecting gusty winds and a round of showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Most of Southwest Georgia is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms. Cooler and drer air comes Friday and lasts into early next week.