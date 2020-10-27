Crisp Co. police dog crosses rainbow bridge

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Tuesday that the department is mourning the loss of retired K9 “Tessa.”
On Monday, Tessa passed away after a short bout with health issues. She was a 13-year-old Belgian Malinois, and she served the community for 10 years.
The sheriff’s office said after her exceptional career, Tessa went home and enjoyed life with her handler Sgt. Kenny Purvis and his family.
Tessa started working for Crisp County when she was 3-years-old in 2010 and spent her career as Purvis' partner. She and Purvis completed their advanced training at South GA K9 in Dooly County. She was nationally certified in narcotic detection and tracking with the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA).
The sheriff’s office said Tessa’s accomplishments include a second place award in narcotics detection and a second place award in tracking at the South GA K9/NNDDA Conference in 2015. She was a vital member of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office K9 Tactical Tracking Team as she worked to locate offenders of various crimes, as well as missing children and endangered missing adults.
Tessa located illegal drugs, apprehended criminals and participated in numerous community programs, the sheriff’s office said. In her off time, she enjoyed belly scratches, swimming, and dock-diving.
“She had an incredible bond with her partner and family,” the sheriff’s office said.
