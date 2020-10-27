Cairo celebrates 150th anniversary

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A proclamation will be read into Congressional Record on Tuesday.
The City of Cairo celebrated its 150th anniversary this week.
Mayor Howard Thrower read the proclamation at a recent city council meeting.
Rep. Darlene Taylor, Sen. Dean Burke and Rep. Sanford Bishop spoke as well.
Thrower said portions of the proclamation recognizes athletes, artists and supreme court judges who’ve come out of Cairo.
He said reading it made him emotional.
“I thought about my family being in the Grady County area before Grady County was here, before Cairo was here. I thought about my great grandfather who was mayor during World War II, and I got chill bumps," said Thrower.
Thrower said it made him even more excited for their upcoming project to re-design Downtown Cairo.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.