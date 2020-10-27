2 arrested for rape, possible human trafficking in Randolph Co.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Two men, including a former Dougherty County Jail officer, were arrested in Randolph County as an investigation into a possible human trafficking incident continues, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shaquille Price, 25, and Cordney Johnson, 32, are both charged with statutory rape. Both men live in Shellman, booking reports indicated.
Price was arrested on Oct. 21, and Johnson was arrested the following day.
They are both being held in the Randolph County Jail.
Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jessie Castleberry said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are to be made.
Johnson was a training jail officer at the Dougherty County Jail, and has since been terminated, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.