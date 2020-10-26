Valdosta man arrested for car break-ins

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Oct. 23, an off-duty patrol officer with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) saw a man, later identified as Dejarvis Allen, looking into and attempting to open doors on vehicles in the Oak Terrace Apartment Complex parking lot.
The officer approached Allen and questioned him about it, according to VPD.
Allen was uncooperative and took off running and police said after a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended.
Police said further investigation found he rummaged through one of the vehicles. Allen was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with felony theft by entering an auto and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.
“This officer did great a job apprehending this offender preventing him from breaking into more vehicles. With the holiday season quickly approaching we want to remind everyone to lock their vehicle doors and do not leave anything that appears to be of value inside," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.