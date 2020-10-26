Tracking Hurricane Zeta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rather quiet with warm 80s across SGA this afternoon. The average high is 76°. Highs tomorrow back into the 80s but with scattered showers and thunderstorms around.
Rain chances ramp up as Zeta tracks northwest over the Gulf of Mexico heading toward the coast of Louisiana Wednesday. The system quickly moves inland as a cold front slides east. Behind the front drier air filters in for really delightful fall conditions Friday and through the weekend.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula tonight. Tomorrow the storm enters the Gulf of Mexico moving northwest and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
Across SGA impacts minimum impacts although rain chances increase, becoming breezy with the potential for isolated strong-severe storms.
Zeta is the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season. Also, it’s the 5th named storm to impact Louisiana this hurricane season.
