Tifton lawman promoted by GBI

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has promoted Eric Schwalls to special agent in charge of the GBI’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) in Albany.
Schwalls will be responsible for supervising staff assigned to the unit and will oversee the administration of the office, the GBI said. SWRDEO covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.
Schwalls began his law enforcement career with the GBI in 2001 as a narcotics agent on the State Drug Task Force, in Atlanta, and the South Georgia Drug Task Force, in Lanier County. He was later promoted to special agent and assigned to the GBI Region 4 Field Office in Douglas and the GBI Region 15 Field Office in Sylvester.
While at Region 15, he attended the University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy and became a crime scene specialist. In 2016, Schwalls was promoted to the rank of assistant special agent in charge and commander of the Pataula Drug Task Force in Colquitt. In 2018, Schwalls transferred to the GBI Region 9 Field Office in Thomasville. In 2019, he returned to drug work and filled the position of assistant special agent in charge of the newly created SWRDEO.
Schwalls received a GBI Deputy Director’s Award for Investigative Excellence in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. He was also recognized as one of Georgia’s best and brightest by Georgia Trend Magazine as a recipient of the 2011 40 Under 40 award.
Schwalls graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College with an associates of criminal justice degree in 1997, Valdosta State University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice in 2001, and received his master of public safety administration degree from Columbus State University in 2016. He has been a P.O.S.T. certified instructor since 2007. He is also a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College at Columbus State University.
Schwalls is from Tifton, where he also resides.
