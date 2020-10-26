Tifton lawman promoted by GBI

While at Region 15, he attended the University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy and became a crime scene specialist. In 2016, Schwalls was promoted to the rank of assistant special agent in charge and commander of the Pataula Drug Task Force in Colquitt. In 2018, Schwalls transferred to the GBI Region 9 Field Office in Thomasville. In 2019, he returned to drug work and filled the position of assistant special agent in charge of the newly created SWRDEO.