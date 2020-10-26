Team of the Week: Pelham Hornets

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Hornets went four weeks without playing a game, due in part to COVID-19.
But, they’ve bounced back and secured their second region victory. And that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
The Hornets shut out Miller County until the fourth quarter and gave up just 6 points.
Pelham held on and went on to win 24-6 over a region opponent in their fourth game of the year.
Brantley Shiver passed for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Cameron Bailey returned an interception for a touchdown.
Seeing the spurts of excellence, coupled with the limited time this team has had together, Head Coach Dondrial Pinkins said their game against the Pirates proves they have what it takes.
“Our seniors have done a great job of being leaders, leading this team to do things they’re told to do day in and day out. If we can keep great senior leadership and our underclassmen just follow those, our senior leadership I think we can have a lot of success moving forward. A big is always big and in our current situation we’re in the driver seat of the region if we win out we’ll move on and be region champs and be the first time in our region. If we just continue to do the things we’re coached to do, be successful on Friday night, we basically control our own destiny," said Pinkins.
The Hornets are off this week and will take on Terrell County on November 6.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.