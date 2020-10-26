Memphis boy goes viral with inspiring twist on the classic ABCs

Bobby White posted a video to Facebook of 6-year-old Sam rapping careers A to Z. The video went viral in a matter of days. (Source: Bobby White - Facebook)
By Shyra Sherfield | October 26, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 11:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis boy went viral over the weekend with a message about following your dreams -- all while using the ABCs.

Bobby White posted a Facebook video with 6-year-old Sam telling everyone to dream big as he raps careers from A to Z.

From an architect to a mobile app developer and even a truck mechanic, there’s something for all of us, Sam raps, “Just don’t be a zombie, don’t let the world pass you by.”

White called the video #YouCanBeABCs with Sam. He says Sam memorized all the occupations and even threw in his own choreography!

You can also see Sam’s video on YouTube.

As of Monday afternoon, the video has been shared more than 190,000 shares.

WMC’s Chris Luther is set to catch up with Sam and his family later this week to learn more about his inspiring twist on the ABCs.

