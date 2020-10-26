The Lee County Trojans hung tough but fall in the quarter-finals

Head Coach Dwanye Suggs said after the game, “Even though we lost tonight, we still ended up seven or eight games over .500. This team had a great season a lot of people did not pick this team to go as far as we did this year. I think they did a great job. They played to their potential. We just got to the point where we ran into a great pitcher and it kind of ruined our season tonight. We hope we can travel a little bit more next season and see some of that type of pitching. I think that hurt us this year, not being able to travel as much because of COVID, like previous years. I really think that hurt us. I hope we can get back to some sense of normalcy next year and get back to normal ways, and maybe that’ll help our program out.”