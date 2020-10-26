The Lee County Trojans hung tough but fall in the quarter-finals

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - In back-to-back seasons, the Lee County Trojans find themselves in the Elite Eight.
This time, they’re hosting at home.
The Lady Trojans fell 7-0 in Game One against Lassiter High School.
It was do or die for Game Two, and they were down 2-0 after the first.
At the bottom of the 3rd and Julianna Franklin’s in the circle.
Lassiter goes out to rightfield.
Brianna Johnson makes the grab, and they get the out at first.
The defense kept the Trojans in the game until the end.
At the bottom of the 4th, it’s the same score.
Lassiter hits in the hole. Rebekah Cooper makes the play, and the Trojans get the first out.
At the bottom of the 6th, Lassiter sent it deep to the right field.
Anna Claire Strickland comes in clutch and snags the out.
The Trojans couldn’t get anything going on offense and fell 2-0.
Head Coach Dwanye Suggs said after the game, “Even though we lost tonight, we still ended up seven or eight games over .500. This team had a great season a lot of people did not pick this team to go as far as we did this year. I think they did a great job. They played to their potential. We just got to the point where we ran into a great pitcher and it kind of ruined our season tonight. We hope we can travel a little bit more next season and see some of that type of pitching. I think that hurt us this year, not being able to travel as much because of COVID, like previous years. I really think that hurt us. I hope we can get back to some sense of normalcy next year and get back to normal ways, and maybe that’ll help our program out.”
The Trojans end their season 19-14.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.