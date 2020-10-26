Patchy morning fog gives way to sunshine and warm conditions this afternoon. Lower to middle 80s will take us through Thursday in the afternoon. Mornings will turn increasingly muggy. Mid 60s this morning to lower 70s Thursday morning. Rain chances rise to the scattered side Tuesday and Wednesday and likely Thursday. Winds increase to 20 mph by then as Zeta passes to our west and then north. A cold front follows and drops temperatures back to average Friday through the weekend. Highs in the lower 70s and lows in the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine takes over Friday and Saturday with some clouds Sunday.