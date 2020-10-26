Crowds gather in Pelham for MAGA event

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds turned off US-19 and into a pavilion in Pelham Saturday evening for the 2nd Congressional District Republican Party’s MAGA Rally and Low Country Boil.
Among the crowd were a few names on November’s ballot, including 2nd Congressional District republican nominee Don Cole, who said events like this serve as a reminder for people to fulfill their civic duty.
“Well, what this does is it gets everybody together and reminds them to go vote. You got to vote. Just sitting around complaining on Facebook and any other things, that doesn’t mean a thing if you don’t vote," said Cole.
Also one of the special guests, US Senate candidate Doug Collins, who says the attitude of the crowd at events like this is unmatched.
“Energy, I like to see energy. When you see energy like this, we’ve been doing events all over the state we had 250 people in Columbus, we had 175 almost in LaGrange at 8 o’clock in the morning, it’s the energy level," Collins said.
With election day nearing, Don Cole says no matter who people plan to vote for, the act of voting is still most important.
“There are a lot of people who I’m encouraging them to go vote and they might not be voting for me but I want them to go and vote," said Cole
