Columbus man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges
Paul Pratt, charged with multiple child sex crimes (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | October 26, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 5:28 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is facing charges of multiple child sex crimes.

53-year-old Paul Pratt was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with incest, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and sodomy.

Pratt was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Recorder’s Court today, but his hearing was rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 29.

He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits that initial hearing.

Anyone with information on Pratt’s case is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.

