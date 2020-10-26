Columbus man arrested on multiple child sex crime charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is facing charges of multiple child sex crimes.
53-year-old Paul Pratt was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with incest, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and sodomy.
Pratt was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Recorder’s Court today, but his hearing was rescheduled to Thursday, Oct. 29.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits that initial hearing.
Anyone with information on Pratt’s case is asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.