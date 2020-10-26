ASU speaks out after viral off-campus assault incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) is speaking out after a viral social media video surfaced showing a man being beaten by an assailant last Wednesday.
ASU said the incident happened at a private apartment complex, just off-campus. Campus police and the Albany Police Department are investigating the incident.
University President Marion Fedrick said the video depicts the harassment and dehumanization of a person — actions she says are never appropriate, no matter the situation.
“Whether you are an ASU student or not, if you were involved in (those) actions, you were disrespectful to yourself, your families, our community and Albany State University,” Fedrick said. “If ASU students participated in such actions, you will be held accountable in accordance with the student code of conduct and all applicable laws. This is not the behavior that I expect or will accept from those who call themselves Golden Rams.”
WALB is working to learn more about the incident.
