1 arrested in September Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested Monday in connection to a September homicide in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Raynard Reid, 29, was sought on felony murder and aggravated assault warrants in connection to the death of Lawerence Franklin, 21.
On Sept. 7, police responded to Andy’s Wings and Things about a person being shot. The victim was found with a gunshot wound and later died at South Georgia Medical Center.
VPD detectives issued a be-on-the-lookout for Reid on Oct. 23. Reid was taken into custody while at his home in Lowndes County on Monday.
Police said the incident is still under investigation and that further charges are pending.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Reid’s mugshot.
