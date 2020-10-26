Adel mayor wants to see change after Saturday shooting injures 2

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Adel Mayor Buddy Duke said the recent crime in his city is unusual and he wants to see that change.
“Activity like this is something we’re typically not accustomed to in Adel. I mean, you know you have an uptake in crime in the United States but not particularly in our area,” said Duke.
Duke said crime like this is unusual. The mayor pointed out that the city has crime here and there.
Duke said he met with law enforcement to think about ways to stop the violence. He said he feels the resolution would be to start prosecuting more.
“When they start doing things of this nature, just put them in jail. Let them serve some time and let them think about what they have done,” said Duke.
Three men are facing charges in connection to Saturday morning’s shooting at the Waffle House.
Dexter Simmons is in serious condition in the hospital. Damian Rashad Cayo, who also was shot, has been arrested and he’s in the Cook County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Corby Traylor is wanted in connection to the shooting. All three face aggravated assault and gun possession by a convicted felon charges.
“These street crimes are getting out of hand. It’s getting ridiculous and there’s nothing anyone can do to prevent it. It’s sad. That’s why I stay at my house,” said Zeena Johnson, a neighbor in the area.
Johnson said she didn’t know what happened, but saw police that night in the neighborhood and at Waffle House.
Johnson told WALB she went to school with Simmons but didn’t know him that well.
“I just pray that everybody can come together soon because this world is coming to an end and it’s a time when the community needs to pull together but that ain’t gonna happen," said Johnson.
If you have any information on Traylor’s whereabouts, call the GBI Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225.
