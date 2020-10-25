The “X” For Boys hosts oil and brake changing workshop

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The “X” for Boys in Albany were out learning new life skills on how to be better prepared for tomorrow.
It’s not your typical idea of how to spend a Sunday afternoon, but a productive one.
Members of the Albany-based organization, The “X” For Boys, are getting hands-on experience in auto repair and even home improvements.
King Randall who is the founder, says these skills are crucial for young men learning to navigate the world.
“So we are teaching young men how to fix cars and work on houses. Changing Brakes, changing oil, ceiling fans, toilets, you name it. We’re just trying to teach young man, how to stay off the streets, how to make legal money, how to go do something with yourself," Randall said.
King’s younger brother, Que’lahn Randall, said being part of the “X” for Boys helps young men like him set a path for the future.
“It gets us out here to learn stuff and learn more to empower other people to do other things other than gun violence or being in the streets. This organization puts us in a better position for ourselves for our lives and for others”
With the group hosting more workshops like this, Randall says they also have big plans for a building on Dawson Street.
“This boarding school will be our middle school campus for grades 6-8. This will be a boarding school as the kids will stay here where they will be learning the basics of, you know, working on houses, working on cars, learning how to be a man as well as doing skill trades," Randall said.
