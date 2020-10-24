UPDATE: Man arrested, more warrants taken in Cook Co. shootings

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating two Adel shootings that the agency said are connected.
Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Adel police responded to a call regarding shots fired at Waffle House on 4th Street, according to the GBI.
When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man, later identified as Dexter Simmons, with a gunshot wound.
Officers then heard gunshots and were called to the 400 block of Oak Street. When they arrived at that scene, officers found a 28-year-old man, later identified as Damian Cayo, with a gunshot wound.
Simmons was taken to Tift Regional Hospital and Cayo was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.
On Monday, the GBI said Cayo was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cayo was taken to the Cook County Jail.
Warrants were also obtained for Simmons for one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the GBI. Simmons remains hospitalized.
Warrants have also been obtained for Corby Traylor, 38, of Adel, for one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information Traylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the GBI Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.