Phoebe hosts prescription drug take back event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Health is working with the DEA to make sure people have a safe way to dispose of old and unused prescription drugs.
“Family members or friends have gotten into your medicine cabinet and can actually just take the things that are sitting around and that’s where we’ve found a lot of people who have become addicted to opioids. It’s not the patient but actually their family or friends," said Jason Langer, DO, General Surgeon at Phoebe.
Dr. Jason Langer described just some of the many dangers that can come from leaving unused prescription medications just sitting around the house. That’s why Phoebe decided to take part in Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a campaign by the DEA.
Langer says Phoebe wants to bring more attention to prescription drug safety in Southwest Georgia.
“It is kind of a big event in the fact that it’s the first one that we’ve done with the DEA. The DEA has been doing this but we wanted to make it more visible to the public and also very easy to access,” said Langer.
Langer also said that a campaign like this is especially important this year because of signs that the COVID-19 pandemic could be worsening the opioid crisis.
“Early reports are, yeah, it’s getting worse because of the fact that people can’t, they’re quarantined or they’re more socially distant and they’re spending more time at home," Langer said.
For more information on how to safely dispose of unused medication, click here.
