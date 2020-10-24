JCPenney hiring thousands of seasonal store associates from Oct. 26-29 to prepare for holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you looking to earn some more money this holiday season?
JCPenney is hiring thousands of seasonal store associates across the country to prepare for the extra shoppers.
All stores will be hosting hiring events from Monday, Oct. 26 through Thursday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Apply online at jobs.jcp.com to be scheduled for phone interviews with store leadership.
Applicants can also walk into any store to be interviewed by a manager.
