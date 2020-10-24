Game of the Week: Thomas County Central @ Westover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Class 4 A will be taking center stage on Friday night.
Two teams taking the field who have been hit pretty hard by the pandemic. Thomas County Central, who’s been shut down a couple of times by Covid-19 is traveling to the good life city to take on the Westover Patriots.
Two teams fresh off wins, seeking a 2 and oh start in region play.
A rivalry that first began in the late 1960′s but the game on Friday will be the first meeting since 2015. The Jackets have taken each of the last 7 match-ups but these programs are focused just on what will happen on the field on Friday.
The goal, to get a big win and secure their spot in the top side of the region.
“Thomas County Central being one of the better teams in the state, I do believe it means something to beat a team of that caliber of player,” said Patriots head coach Olten Downs. “Teams of that caliber you know what you’re going to get, you know they are going to come in and play hard, they are going to strain, they are going to hit you in your mouth and so it’s a certain expectation and getting our kids to know and expect to win.”
“It’s very important, it’s very cliché to say, you know it’s the most important game of the year but it really is, you know it’s another region game, against a bunch that is undefeated in the region as well," said Jackets head coach Ashley Henderson. "You know our guys have been locked in all week on it and I think they understand the magnitude of it that every game from here on out is big.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm from Hugh Mills Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.