Weekend rain but not a washout

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers moved across SGA Friday afternoon. Most of the activity ending early evening however a few showers may linger past sunset. Overnight lows clouds, patchy fog and mild upper 60s.
Into the weekend, as a cold front slides into the region and the east coast sea breeze kicks in scattered and showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening. There’ll be some sunshine as temperatures top upper 70s low 80s.
Drier with warm mid 80s Sunday into early week. The next cold front heads our way midweek however it’ll stall bringing a good chance of rain late week. Following drier and cooler into the weekend.
In the tropics Invest 95-L has a high probability of becoming a tropical depression as it slowly tracks toward western Cuba this weekend. It’s on track to become the next named storm which would be “Zeta.” The exact track remains uncertain however all interest along the Gulf should stay tuned for updates.
