Week 8: Friday night football scores and schedules
WALB's The Locker Room Report (Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan | October 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 6:36 PM

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County Central and Westover will be meeting for the first time since 2015. Both are looking for a critical region win Friday night. The Yellow Jackets and the Patriots have both had to deal with COVID-19, keeping them off the gridiron amid this pandemic. Who will take this much-needed win?

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Thomas Co. Central @ Westover

GHSA:

  • Perry @ Tift County
  • Strong Rock Christian @ Deerfield-Windsor
  • Monroe @ Cairo
  • Berrien @ Cook
  • Lanier County @ Brooks County
  • Thomasville @ Worth County
  • East Laurens @ Baconton
  • Miller County @ Pelham
  • Westside, Fla. @ Valdosta
  • Coffee @ Ware County
  • Jackson @ Americus-Sumter
  • Peach County @ Crisp County
  • Fitzgerald @ Early County
  • Seminole County @ Randolph-Clay
  • Turner County @ Clinch County
  • Atkinson County @ Irwin County
  • Dublin @ Wilcox County
  • Schley @ Macon County
  • FINAL SCORE: Bainbridge 56, Dougherty 7
  • FINAL SCORE: Terrell County 53, Calhoun County 6

GISA:

  • SGA @ Valwood
  • Brookwood @ Edmund Burke
  • Southland @ Glenwood
  • Crisp Academy @ Westminster Schools of Augusta
  • Fullington Academy @ Georgia Christian
  • Monsignor @ Westwood (Saturday game at 3:30)

