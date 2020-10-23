Week 8: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County Central and Westover will be meeting for the first time since 2015. Both are looking for a critical region win Friday night. The Yellow Jackets and the Patriots have both had to deal with COVID-19, keeping them off the gridiron amid this pandemic. Who will take this much-needed win?
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- Thomas Co. Central @ Westover
GHSA:
- Perry @ Tift County
- Strong Rock Christian @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Monroe @ Cairo
- Berrien @ Cook
- Lanier County @ Brooks County
- Thomasville @ Worth County
- East Laurens @ Baconton
- Miller County @ Pelham
- Westside, Fla. @ Valdosta
- Coffee @ Ware County
- Jackson @ Americus-Sumter
- Peach County @ Crisp County
- Fitzgerald @ Early County
- Seminole County @ Randolph-Clay
- Turner County @ Clinch County
- Atkinson County @ Irwin County
- Dublin @ Wilcox County
- Schley @ Macon County
- FINAL SCORE: Bainbridge 56, Dougherty 7
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell County 53, Calhoun County 6
GISA:
- SGA @ Valwood
- Brookwood @ Edmund Burke
- Southland @ Glenwood
- Crisp Academy @ Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Fullington Academy @ Georgia Christian
- Monsignor @ Westwood (Saturday game at 3:30)
