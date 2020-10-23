Record-breaking early in-person voting continues in Georgia

At this point in 2016, only 938,159 in-person votes had been cast.
By Dave Miller | October 23, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 12:38 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters still continue to turn out in record numbers to vote during the state’s “gold-standard” three weeks of early in-person voting, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

As the Nov. 3 general election approaches, Raffensperger said Georgia continues to break records in absentee by-mail voting and early, in-person voting.

As a “leader in election access,” Raffensperger said voters in Georgia can take advantage of numerous ways to vote this election cycle, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballots cast as of Oct. 22:

  • Total number of ballots cast: 2,416,295
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast as of noon: 65,106
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 1,524,937
  • Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 891,358

Ballots cast as of close of polls on October 27, 2016:

  • Total number of ballots cast: 1,054,959
  • Total number of early, in-person ballots cast: 938,159
  • Total number of absentee by mail ballots cast: 116,764

Percent increases*:

  • Percentage increase in total turnout to date: 121%
  • Percentage increase in total early, in-person turnout to date: 55%
  • Percentage increase in absentee by mail ballots accepted to date: 647%

*Percentage increases compare close of polls data for the 11th day of early voting in 2020 and 2016.

