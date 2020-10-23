Prayer Walk for law enforcement set for Saturday in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A prayer walk for law enforcement will take place Saturday in Valdosta.
Stoney Gaskins, President of “Gospel of Jesus Christ Come As You Are Ministries,” tells us the prayer walk is to recognize law enforcement and government leaders in the community.
He wants to show them appreciation for working to keep us safe.
He tells us he’s grateful for their protection and felt inspired to show gratitude, especially with the negative representation they have experienced around the country.
“Because everything is going negative, we got a lot trying to take police out and police are here to keep us safe. They are nothing bad for us and I know issues go on across the world and you have one or two do bad but we can’t account everybody for one or two that does wrong. That’s why we have our judicial system so for whoever does wrong can be held accountable and stand trial for," said Gaskins.
Gaskins tells us he’ll hand out each government division a personalized prayer.
The prayer walk is set to begin at 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the old courthouse lawn.
Gaskins encourages all residents to come out. Not only for law enforcement but also if anyone is in need of a prayer or healing.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.