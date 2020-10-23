Phoebe Reports Friday Oct. 23 COVID-19 Numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 33
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 916
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 158
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 42
“Unfortunately, we have had an additional nine patients admitted to our hospitals this week, bringing us back up into the thirties. While our numbers are down from where they were during the height of the pandemic, we cannot stress strongly enough the importance of continued vigilance," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & Chief Executive Officer.
"Rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country is a clear indication a second wave of the infection is spreading. The only fight we have against the virus is for our community to remain cautious and practice the three Ws: wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. Together, we will get through this, and I truly believe we will come out on the other side of the crisis a stronger and more unified community.”
