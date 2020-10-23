New project in the works at City of Valdosta’s water treatment plant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta’s water treatment plant is getting some new technology. This new project will help the staff at the water plant, especially during a storm.
Jason Barnes, the plant superintendent, says the current switch gear has been there since 1992, he says that’s when the plant was built.
If the water plant were to lose power, the switch gear will connect it to the generator. Right now, it’s done manually.
He says that can be very dangerous due to the high voltage... especially during bad weather.
The new switch gear project will allow the system to automatically switch to the generators.
“It’s confident, not just for me but for the whole staff here, being able to know that we are going to be safe. We don’t have to stand in front of it, it automatically switch over for us, we don’t have to worry about it," said Barnes.
Barnes says they suit up with protective gear but it is not enough.
He says during hurricanes, he has to be at the plant making sure everything is working properly.
He also says in a worst-case scenario, if the generators don’t switch on, the only drinkable water would be what’s in storage.
Once it runs out, no more can be pumped.
Also with weather impacts, some people could experience a reduction in water pressure.
With this project, they’ll see little to no effect from a power outage at the plant.
They hope to complete the million-dollar system next year.
