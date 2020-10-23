Moultrie receives designation to continue downtown development

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Moultrie is taking more steps towards growing their downtown.
The city recently received a designation for rural zones.
Director of Downtown Economic Development Amy Johnson said this will help develop the area and businesses in multiple ways, including incentives for job creation, business activities, and commercial investment.
She said businesses who invested in the program can also receive tax credits.
“So it’s possible for developers to get close to $500,000 in tax credits if they take full advantage of the program. So, we’re excited for this tool to help take us to the next level in downtown development in Moultrie," said Johnson.
The designation, which is from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, is designed to help businesses in historic downtowns.
