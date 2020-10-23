Mark’s Melon Patch in full swing for fall

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB)- The pandemic doesn’t seem to be impacting Mark’s Melon Patch in Terrell County.
Thousands of pumpkins are up for grabs this year.
Their annual fall favorites like the Patriotic Corn Maze and other games and activists are in full swing right now.
The owner said attendance is high and guidelines to combat COVID-19 are in place.
They told us you only have to wear a mask if you want to and they encourage people to use good practices when it comes to social distancing.
"We’re open-air out here and we’re taking safety precautions for COVID. Lots of wash stations and sanitizer stations all around the farm. So, we’re in an outside environment. I just encourage everybody to come out and have a great time,” said owner, Mark Daniel.
Hayrides and live music can also be found on certain days.
The Patch is located about 10 minutes outside of Albany on Highway 82 heading towards Sasser.
There is a charge to take part in some of the activities, however, it’s free of charge to get on the property.
