Leesburg Stockade girl searching for kidney

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -One of the Leesburg Stockage girls said her time behind bars, in the 1960′s, has led to her needing a kidney.
At the age of 13, Dr. Shirley Green-Reese was put behind bars after marching in Americus during the 1960′s Civil Rights era.
She was behind bars for weeks along with fourteen other girls at the Leesburg Stockade.
Now they are all known as the “Leesburg Stockade Girls”.
Reese believes her time behind bars, during which she claims she had lack of water, and other factors landed her in the situation she’s in now, over 50 years later, hunting for a kidney.
“Some of us had problems before we went in there, like headaches, backaches, but the majority of my situation, I can’t speak for anyone else I had pains in my back. I was sleeping wrong on the concrete, dirty floor with the filth.”
She’s working on her health right now before moving forward with kidney-pancreas surgery.
“I’m not nervous. I feel confident because I will be under skillful, very good doctors" said Reese.
There’s no match or donor at the moment and no surgery date has been set but doctors are testing her heart and lungs in preparation for surgery.
She is going to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and that’s where her future surgery will be.
Reese said she’s doing her part to bring awareness to her condition.
She said she’s part of many committees across the country to bring awareness to kidney disease and now she needs a little support from the community around her.
She also has a GoFundMe set up for donations.
The money would be used for travel because insurance covers medical costs.
“This is something that I never in the world thought I would have to rely on in terms of asking the community for help because I’m the type of person I have always given to the community.”
With these donations and hopefully a kidney donor soon, this, one of only eight of the stockade girls alive today can continue to share her story almost 60 years in the making.
