Lee County Trojans advance to the quarter-finals

Head Coach Dwyane Suggs after game two, “As always it’s a great feeling when you’re in the playoffs to get a win, because you know if you don’t get the job done there’s no tomorrow. It’s always a great feeling to move on to the next round. We executed small ball today, got several bunts down to get runners in scoring position, and then the girls came up behind them to get timely hits and put points on the board. We ran the bases pretty good tonight. We stole quick a few bases, we were quick aggressive on the base path tonight.”