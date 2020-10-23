‘I’m glad she was mine’: Aniah Blanchard’s mother remembers her angel a year after she was kidnapped

Angela: A celebration. I want to honor her. Do things that she would love. Her little sister wants to sing - write a letter to her - remember good times with Aniah, just be together. Everyday I can hear her - what would she say to me? And I just ask her ‘Aniah help me. Help me understand.' Because she was always my rock and I still need her. I ask her to help me and I ask her what to do about things. I just tell her I love her. I’m glad she was mine.