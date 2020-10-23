5 graduates complete Dawson PD high school diploma program

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) -Dawson Police are adding to the city’s workforce.
They’re doing so with a new high school diploma program they kicked off two months ago.
The first graduation from the Chief’s Diploma Program happened this past weekend.
Five people graduated Saturday.
Officers told us, around 15 people are taking courses now.
“It increases the number of people that are ready for the workforce. Most employers these days are requiring high school diplomas and a lot of Georgians and a lot of citizens here do not have diplomas, and this is one way of us adding back to the community and back to the workforce,” said Chief of Police Frank Thornton.
The program is open to those who don’t have a high school diploma.
Classes are done online.
Other police departments across Georgia are also participating.
It’s in partnership with the Tiers Free Academy and the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation.
You can pick up an application for the program at Dawson Police Department or apply here.
