Elementary school hoping to complete renovations by January

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - One school under construction in Thomas County is just a few months shy of completion.
After beginning construction in December last year, the Principal of Garrison-Pilcher Elementary School said everything is going as planned, and the students absolutely love it.
Principal Amy Robinson said three pods are already complete.
One of the features they’re bringing to each classroom is interactive panels.
She said the ability to have this board makes the students much more engaged throughout their lessons.
A few more pods will be complete over the next few months.
Robinson said you can already see a difference for the students in the new, renovated environment.
“Of course in the pod that’s still waiting to be done, we see just a difference in the students there. They don’t seem to be as engaged. In the new pods, the students take ownership. The atmosphere is so fresh and new...with the technology. They’re so engaged," said Robinson.
Robinson said they’re just proud of everything that’s been done to the school, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
All in all, it’s important for it to benefit the students and teachers.
They’re hoping to be finished in January 2021.
