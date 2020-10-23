Dougherty Co. State Court issues case guidance

To determine if your citation requires a court appearance, you’re asked to call the Dougherty State Court at (229) 431-2152. Fines can be paid online or at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, on the first floor of the courthouse, Room Number 106. You can also call the State Court District Attorney’s Office at (229) 431-3212 if you would like to speak to an assistant district attorney about your citation, to discuss entering a nolo contendere plea, or other matters such as additional time to pay your citation.