Dougherty Co. State Court issues case guidance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County State Court defendants can pay misdemeanor fines or traffic tickets for certain offenses online or in person, however, doing so results in a plea of guilty, county officials said in a release.
People with citations that require a court appearance must appear in court, and cannot pay fines in advance.
To determine if your citation requires a court appearance, you’re asked to call the Dougherty State Court at (229) 431-2152. Fines can be paid online or at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, on the first floor of the courthouse, Room Number 106. You can also call the State Court District Attorney’s Office at (229) 431-3212 if you would like to speak to an assistant district attorney about your citation, to discuss entering a nolo contendere plea, or other matters such as additional time to pay your citation.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.