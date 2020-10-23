Columbus man faces 60 charges of theft, fraud, breaking and entering

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man faces a laundry list of five dozen charges, clearing nearly 20 cases.
Police say that over the last few months, several reports of vehicle break-ins have occurred at public parks across Columbus.
An investigation, including fingerprints and surveillance video, led to 37-year-old Dominick Byrd being identified as a suspect. He was then connected to incidents dating back to 2018 and 2019.
On Oct. 22, investigators were parked outside a residence identified as belonging to Byrd when they noticed a car identified as one driven by Byrd driving toward the residence. He was then arrested at the residence.
Police say Byrd faces 60 charges in 18 different cases.
Byrd appeared in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing today. His case was bound over to Superior Court.
Additional charges in other cases are expected.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.