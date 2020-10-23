Bainbridge man arrested following child pornography investigation

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge man is in custody after being linked back to a child pornography investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
On Thursday, a traffic stop was conducted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, Fla. after a coordinated effort between the GBI, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Tallahassee Police Department.
On April 14, GBI officials said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to suspected child pornography located in an online account. The GBI said the account was traced back to Alvin Douglas Boger III, as known as “DJ,” 29, of Bainbridge.
During the investigation, agents said they were able to confirm that Boger had downloaded images and videos of child pornography and then uploaded the files onto a cloud-based server.
Boger is being charged with one count of possession of child pornography and was taken to the Decatur County Jail.
