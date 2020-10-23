ASU professor requests street lights for portions of Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) adjunct professor is asking that street lights be put up in portions of the Good Life City.
Henry Mathis went before the city and county commissions this week. He asked for street lights to be placed near East Oglethorpe and Radium Springs Road. Mathis also asked that lights be added near the intersection of Oglethorpe and Highway 19.
Mathis said increased lighting could cut down on pedestrian-involved crashes and on crime.
“The kids will be able to cross the road safely. And at night, drivers will be able to see them crossing the road. And then, it will have the capacity to cut down on crime. Proper lighting throughout the city is critical. And we’ve spent we’ve had a number of SPLOST projects to address alley pavement, street resurfacing, street lighting, etc. And those are the things that we got to make come to fruition now,” said Mathis.
Mathis also said that the county commission put him in contact with the county administrator. He said they’re keeping him updated on the developments.
