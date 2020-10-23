Albany leaders encourage COVID-19 protocols at fall gatherings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fall brings tailgating, trick-or-treating, and family gatherings.
But Albany and Dougherty County leaders are asking you to keep a few things in mind during the pandemic.
“We continue to live in an altered state. ASU, this week, is having a virtual homecoming. That is a responsible concession, and I want to commend President Frederick, and all the administration at ASU for making that decision, which many alumni are unhappy about," said Albany Mayor, Bo Dorough.
Dr. Charles Ruis, director for the Southwest Public Health District, said that in-person gatherings could cause more COVID-19 cases this fall.
“This time of year. It’s just a fact that many of us like to get out and socialize. We participate in social functions like sports activities. Some of us are participants, or spectators, or fall festivals around that we have an opportunity to go to. And then, in just eight days is Halloween. And we all know that Halloween involves many activities that are kind of contrary to what we’re asking people to do nowadays," said Dr. Ruis.
But, with the proper protocols in place, you can still enjoy the things of the season, without getting the coronavirus.
“If you can participate in these kind of activities and maintain social distancing, and keep your hands clean, wear masks, it very well may be safe to do so. But if you’re considering whether to participate in one of these activities, such as Halloween or fall festival, or sporting event, just ask yourself, ‘Is it going to be safe? Can I keep myself safe and keep others safe?’ If the answer is no, then please think twice about going forward with that activity," said Dr. Ruis.
