Albany Humane Society acknowledges Pit Bull Awareness Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - October 24 is Pit Bull Awareness Day. And if you are looking to adopt a pit of your own, the Albany Humane Society says the process has never been easier.
The Albany Humane Society has several pit bull mixes waiting to be adopted.
Adoption Supervisor Payton Jarrell said this could because of the social stigma surrounding the breed.
“A lot of people want the smaller, cute, cuddly dogs. And it’s just because they’re not aware of the breed and all the misconceptions and all the stigmas around the breed. They’re scared to adopt out pit bulls," said Jarrell.
Jarrell said that some people see pit bulls as being aggressive about food, toys, and towards children or other pets. But she also said that not all pit bulls are the same.
“Come in and meet them. Foster a dog to learn about the dog. I mean, they have so many different personalities, they’re not all the same. Just like people," said Jarrell.
To start the adoption process, call the Albany Humane Society at (229) 888-7387.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.