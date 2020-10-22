Tifton firefighter puts on heels to raise awareness for domestic violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton fighters are trading in their boots for high heels to show support for the fight against domestic violence.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint took a walk with one of those firefighters to hear all about how comfortable those high heels really are.
Kiefer Daughtry is an engineer at the Tifton Fire Department, and right before the interview, he traded in his work shoes for a pair of fuchsia-colored high heels.
“What’s going through your head right now? How does it feel?” asked Poitevint.
“It feels terrible. I’m ready to put shoes on," said Daughtry.
“How long have you been in them right now?” asked Bobby.
“Five minutes,” replied Daughtry.
Daughtry said it’s nothing like anything he’s ever worn before.
“Oh, absolutely not. The boots we wear are steel-toe and pretty sturdy. These shoes are way worse,” explained Daughtry.
This is all part of an outreach initiative by Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House.
Normally, men would be running or walking a mile in high heels to show their support. However, thanks to COVID-19, all they need to do now, is snap a photo of themselves wearing the shoes so officials with the organization can post them to social media.
“It brings awareness to our victims and our survivors of domestic violence and shows support from the men in our community that they’re willing to make a stand against domestic violence,” said Kayla Myers with Ruth’s Cottage and the Patticake House.
Myers said they’ve had a lot of support this year from men because little to no walking is required, but instead only a photo.
That includes men from across Southwest Georgia from police officers, sheriff’s deputies to firefighters.
“Definitely think it’s a good cause and we’re always happy to help," said Daughtry.
Even Poitevint put on a pair to show support, but Kiefer had them on a little longer and began feeling the pain.
"For example, the heel, my heels are already hurting, my calf muscles,” said Daughtry.
With only a good pair of high heels and a photo, this engineer is pushing forward in the fight against domestic violence.
Thursday, October 22, was Wear Purple Day to show your support against domestic violence and October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
